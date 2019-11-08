A piece of old Florida lives on in a Dade City

article

Nestled in the rolling hills of Pasco County, you will find a slice of old Florida. Dade City is a small town – with a little something for everyone.

It’s a wonderful place to visit – or even to call home. Dade City is where visitors and residents can slow down and take in their surroundings – far away from the hustle and bustle of largest cities. The officials at city hall and the police department do a lot with community outreach.

It’s where kumquats are grown, alpacas roam, antique gift shops are bustling – as well as some eclectic boutiques, and historic buildings have stood the test of time, such as the Historic Pasco County Courthouse, which dates to 1909.

The city takes pride in its agricultural roots when it was first established in 1889. Today, city officials say it is the “hub” of eastern Pasco County and is ready for business growth and an economic expansion. It’s downtown has 60 charming boutiques and restaurants to indulge in.

