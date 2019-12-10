A woman is dead after a chain-reaction crash in Manatee County, troopers say

article

A five-car pileup killed one person, seriously injured another and shut down southbound lanes of US 301 in Manatee County on Tuesday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a service van slammed into another car that was stopped due to traffic congestion shortly before 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Troopers said that crash set off a chain reaction resulting in a five-car pileup.

One driver died at the scene, one was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries and the other drivers refused treatment, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Please stay with FOX 13 for updates.

