A woman is dead after a chain-reaction crash in Manatee County, troopers say
BRADENTON, Fla. - A five-car pileup killed one person, seriously injured another and shut down southbound lanes of US 301 in Manatee County on Tuesday.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a service van slammed into another car that was stopped due to traffic congestion shortly before 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
Troopers said that crash set off a chain reaction resulting in a five-car pileup.
One driver died at the scene, one was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries and the other drivers refused treatment, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
