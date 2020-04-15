ACLU calls on Manatee County commissioners to rescind curfew order

article

As Hillsborough County officials face pushback over its overnight curfew order now in effect amid the coronavirus pandemic, another county is under fire for its own curfew order.

In a letter to Manatee County Commissioners dated April 7, the Sarasota chapter of the Florida ACLU called on county leaders to rescind the curfew, accusing county leaders of disproportionately putting homeless people at risk of detainment and of banning families from gathering in their own front yards.



Manatee County enacted a curfew on April 3 in an effort to halt the spread of COVID-19. At the time, law enforcement officials said despite the orders and weeks of warnings about social distancing, there were ongoing issues with large group gatherings, especially at night.

The curfew runs from 11 p.m. at night until 5 a.m. every morning, prohibiting non-essential travel, which means being out at night for any reason that is not for food, medicine, essential supplies or employment.

The majority of the complaints had been coming from gatherings at private event halls and vacation rentals. Leaders said a curfew would send a clear message to county residents that social distancing must be taken seriously.

On April 3, Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells said the curfew would not be an excuse for deputies to pull people over, but gatherings like block parties were now out of the question.



In the ACLU letter to county commissioners, the ACLU board said the curfew restricts too many rights and unfairly affects the most vulnerable members of the community. The letter goes on to say that the ACLU is always concerned "when safety measures curtail the rights of individuals to gather and or shelter as needed under their particular needs. In that respect-- we are concerned with the over-breadth of this resolution and the chilling affect it may have on the exercise of constitutionally-protected activities."



Three days after the letter was sent, several angry citizens took to the podium to complain during a virtual emergency meeting in Bradenton.

“You should all be fired and removed,” Manatee County resident Andrea Griffin told commissioners, “but we can’t do that until election time. And believe me, we will remember. My government has no right to make decisions for me and my family.”



The letter also takes issue with a perceived lack of protections for people who need to flee abusive domestic circumstances. The board said it would be monitoring arrest and enforcement data to determine whether minorities and other protected classes are being unfairly targeted.

The full text of the ACLU letter can be found below:



Dear Manatee County Commissioners:

We are writing on behalf of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), Sarasota/Manatee/DeSoto Chapter. We are writing regarding Manatee County Resolution No. R-20-053, which purports to create a blanket curfew of movement by all person between the hours of 11PM-5AM.

While we certainly appreciate the unique and difficult circumstances presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, the ACLU is always concerned when safety measures curtail the right of individuals to gather and/or shelter as needed under their particular needs. In that respect, we are concerned with the overbreadth of this Resolution and the chilling affect it may have on the exercise of constitutionally-protected activities.

First, the Resolution patently restricts groups of individuals (even if related by kinship) from gathering at exterior spaces on their own property. We see no reasonable basis for permitting families to gather inside their homes, but broadly prohibiting them from gathering on porches or in yards.

Second, the Resolution patently and disproportionately puts homeless persons at risk of detainment. There is simply no way for people who live on the streets to be in compliance with the law between the hours of 11PM and 5AM. Instead, these vulnerable portions of our population risk detainment in facilities which would actually increase their potential for exposure to the COVID-19 virus.

There are clear CDC guidelines relating to our homeless population and COVID-19 risks, and we believe that the curfew provisions (and the specter of felony arrest) stand in conflict with these guidelines. The CDC guidelines can be found here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/homeless-shelters/unsheltered-homelessness.html

Thirdly, there is no exception in the Resolution for persons who may have the need to flee abusive domestic circumstances. Again, such people will be forced to trade their physical/mental/emotional safety for potential detainment and increased exposure to virus-risk.

Finally, the Resolution does not take into account the needs of family members who may provide essential care to other family members living in different homes. Many adult children find themselves in the position of needing to provide care and support to other kin, such as elderly parents. The resolution completely prohibits these caretakers from rendering services to those family-members on an as-needed basis.

Based on, but not limited to, the above-cited concerns, we are calling on the Manatee County Commission to rescind the Resolution, or to significantly tailor its terms in order to protect the constitutional objections noted herein. The ACLU will continue to monitor this situation and we welcome any ability to provide input into a revised or future resolution addressing the County’s safety concerns during this pandemic. The ACLU will also be monitoring arrest and enforcement data relating to this Resolution in order to determine whether this Resolution is being disproportionately applied to people of color and other protected classes of individuals.

We thank the Commission for considering our voice on behalf of the residents of Manatee County.

Sincerely,

ACLU, Sarasota/Manatee/DeSoto Chapter

Jon E. Lemole, Esq., Acting President

Larry Eger, Esq., Vice-President

Moira DeSear, Secretary

Michael Barfield, Board Member

Alex Berkun, Esq., Board Member

Aaron Getty, Esq., Board Member

Susan Nilon, J.D., Board Member

Jeanette Ocasio, Board Member

Grissim Walker, Esq., Board Member

