After leading packed services, Tampa megachurch pastor says his arrest sparks debate over First Amendment

A megachurch pastor in Tampa was arrested Monday after leading packed church services Sunday -- despite social distancing orders from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. Hours after his arrest, he told his side of the story on social media.

Sheriff Chad Chronister said Monday that Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne, 58, was arrested for charges of unlawful assembly and violating public health emergency rules of isolation and quarantine after allowing hundreds of parishioners to worship in-person. He turned himself in after Chronister and State Attorney Andrew Warren announced an arrest warrant was issued.

"I knew that this was coming," Howard-Browne said of his arrest in a Facebook video, adding he thought he was going to be taken into custody Sunday. “I am not ashamed of being arrested for the First Amendment of The United States. I know other people think I was arrested for other things, and you can make up whatever charges you want to.”

Chronister called the actions illegal and reckless, and had deputies erect an electronic sign at the church entrance urging congregation members to distance themselves before the arrest.

In addition, the sheriff said deputies tried to speak to the pastor on at least two separate occasions about the "dangerous environment" the church was creating by having hundreds of people inside a church during a time when the country is trying to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Despite the tough talk between the Sheriff and the pastor, Howard-Browne told his Facebook followers not to blame the sheriff for the arrest.

A command staff was informed by church leaders and legal staff that Howard-Browne refused to cancel the Sunday church services.

The sheriff said the church, The River at Tampa Bay Church, streams its services online. He said the arrest was not an attack on religious freedom, but is a public health issue.

"We have forced a national debate on the subject of the First Amendment," Howard-Browne said in his message. "This is not about a virus, it's about the church being an essential service to the community where the church can meet and take care of the people."

Texas-based First Liberty Institute, which defends religious freedom, has been encouraging religious leaders to continue serving -- just online, in small groups or drive-thru type events.

It’s unclear if The River at Tampa Bay Church will alter plans for future services.

Howard-Browne has not responded to FOX 13 interview requests.