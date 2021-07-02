Elsa strengthens to Category 1 storm; first hurricane of Atlantic season

On Friday, Elsa was upgraded to a Category 1 storm, the first for the Atlantic hurricane season. While the Florida peninsula is in the cone, there is still a lot of uncertainty in the forecast track.

Overnight, Elsa strengthened a bit and tropical storm warnings were issued for some eastern Caribbean islands. Officials in St. Vincent and the Grenadines began warning people to plan for possible evacuations. The tiny islands were recently hit by massive volcanic eruptions.

"It’s strengthened overnight, looking a little bit more impressive and it’s approaching the Lesser Antilles this morning," said FOX 13’s meteorologist Tony Sadiku. "The storm is expected to hold its strength here over the next couple of days. By tomorrow, it’s near borderline hurricane status. Hurricane watches in effect for southern areas of Haiti."

LINK: Track Elsa on MyFOXHurricane.com

After, Elsa, which is being steered west by a ridge, will begin making its turn to the north, Sadiku explained. Florida may be in the cone of uncertainty, but there is a wide range of possibilities that can occur.

"You know what that means right? The center could pass as far to the east as maybe the east coast of Florida and [Tampa] may not see any impacts out of this," Sadiku said. "That’s not out of the realm of possibility. But there’s a chance that we could be talking about a further westerly track and that would put us more in the area of concern."

Elsa is the earliest fifth named storm on record, beating out last year’s Eduardo which formed on July 6.

"By now, you’ve got your hurricane plans in place, so you’re not necessarily worried about this but it’s something we’re definitely going to watch for you through the holiday weekend," Sadiku said.

The computer models that forecasters are keeping an eye on are the European and GFS, which are giving opposing outcomes.

"Both are still not agreeing at this point. So, it’s still a low-confidence forecast, at least in terms of the track," Sadiku said. "Most of the models do keep this as either a strong tropical storm or maybe a minimal hurricane into early next week. We’ll keep that in mind for you."

For now, a dome of high pressure in the Atlantic, a Bermuda high, will continue to steer Elsa west-northwest, but then it will weaken at some point, possibly Sunday, he said. This will occur as a cold front starts to move to the south.

"That jet stream will allow the storm to tug a little further north," Sadiku said. "So a lot of time, a lot of hurdles with this system, but something we will definitely be watching."

Tropical storm warnings have been issued for Barbados, Martinique, St. Lucia, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. A tropical storm watch was in effect for Grenada, the southern and western coasts of Haiti, part of the southern coast of the Dominican Republic, and Jamaica.

Advertisement



