AG Moody to announce mental-health resources at 10 a.m. press conference

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is expected to announce additional mental-health resources for the state’s first responders struggling with mental health.

The press conference is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. on Monday at the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Florida State Senator Jay Collins, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, Crisis Center of Tampa Bay President & CEO Clara Reynolds, and Local First Responders will join Moody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

