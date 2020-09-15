Ahead of the holidays, Metro Ministries launches 'Spread Hope' campaign to raise donations for families

It’s officially fall, which means the holidays aren’t too far ahead, and we all know it’s been a tough year for so many.

Metropolitan Ministries has launched their fall campaign called, "Spread Hope." Last year, during the holidays, Metropolitan Ministries helped 26,000 families. This year, they believe the need for help during the holidays will include 40,000 families.

On Tuesday morning, the non-profit organization began setting up the giant tent, for donation collection and distribution.

During the pandemic, Metropolitan Ministries said demand has tripled. In March, they even ran out of food donations and were forced to turn dozens of people away.

In June, Metro Ministries raised over a million dollars to help families by directly paying landlords and utility companies, and to purchase food.

For more information how to donate or help, click over to their website.