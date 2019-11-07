Amber Alert continues for missing 5-year-old Jacksonville girl

article

It’s been over 24 hours since 5-year-old Taylor Williams was reported missing and officials in Jacksonville are continuing to search for her Thursday.

Deputies in Jacksonville said her mother told them she last saw Taylor at midnight Wednesday in her bedroom, according to FOX 30. Their home is located in the 600 block of Ivy Street in the Brentwood area.

Later that morning, when the mother woke up around 7 a.m., Taylor was not in her bedroom and the back door was unlocked, officials said. They received a report that she was missing around 7:22 a.m. Wednesday. The missing girl’s mom is a petty officer at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, FOX 30 reports.

Taylor is described as a black female, 3 feet tall, weighs 50 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing purple and pink pajamas.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.

