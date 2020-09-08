Amber Alert issued for 10-year-old girl last seen in Miami-Dade

article

A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for a 10-year-old girl who went missing in Miami-Dade County.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued the alert for Randi Canion, who was last seen around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities say Randi was last seen in the 7800 block of North Bayshore Drive in Miami.

Investigators believe she may be with an unidentified white male and they may be traveling in a white van.

The 10-year-old is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair styled in box braids.