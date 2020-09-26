Amber Alert issued for 11-year-old Central Florida girl

article

A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for Mackenzie Vega, 11, of Orange County, Florida. She was last seen in the area of the 1900 block of West Kelly Park Road in Apopka.

She was last seen wearing a yellow training bra and gray shorts. She has long, brown curly hair that she wears in a ponytail high on her head.

Vega may be in the company of Keith Edward Green. They may be traveling in a 2017, silver Hyundai Elantra, TX tag number MVD3055.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Orange County Sheriff's Office at 1-866-858-2233 or 911. #FLAMBER.