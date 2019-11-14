Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old girl in South Florida

article

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 2-year-old girl in South Florida.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement identified the toddler as Jesmine Cedillo-Ramirez, who is believed to be in the company of 23-year-old Diego Cedillo-Hernandez.

She was last seen in the 3900 block of 9th Street in Homestead, Florida, which is in southern Miami-Dade County.

Authorities said the 2-year-old girl was last seen wearing a green and white striped blouse, red pants and pink slippers. Cedillo-Hernandez is 4 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 147 lbs. He was last seen wearing a beige or green shirt and jeans.

They may be traveling in a white 2006 Hyundai Azera with Florida tag Z782JS.

Anyone with information on the little girl's whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.