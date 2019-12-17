Amber Alert issued for girl, 16, dragged into car

An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for a 16-year-old girl who was grabbed by two men and dragged into a car in the Melrose section of the Bronx.

Karol Sanchez, 16, was dragged into a car by her kidnappers in the Melrose section of the Bronx. (NYPD)

Karol Sanchez and her mother were walking in front of 745 Eagle Avenue at around 11:20 p.m. Monday when a beige-colored, four-door sedan pulled up near them.

Surveillance video shows two men get out of the vehicle, grab her and push her 36-year-old mother to the ground.

Sanchez was dragged into the vehicle with two other men inside.

The car took off eastbound on East 156th Street and southbound on Eagle Avenue.

Police want to find Sanchez. They believe the teen is in imminent danger.

Sanchez is described by police as Hispanic, approximately 5'5" tall and weighing 150 lbs. She has short black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a dark blue short bubble jacket, white sweater, blue jeans and black sneakers.

The individuals wanted for questioning are described as four black males, in their 20s, with dark complexions and wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information in regard to the incident or identities of the men should call 911.

The public can also submit tips to the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), on the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.