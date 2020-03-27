Amber Alert issued for missing Hardee County children

article

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an Amber Alert for two Hardee County children.

Tristin Joshua Rodriguez, 5, and Triniti Marie Rodriguez, 7 were last seen with Brian Michael Rodriguez, 28, on C.R. 665 in Ona, Florida.

They were driving in a 2007 black Lincoln Navigator with Florida license plate LGHW24 at approximately 12 p.m. Friday.

Tristin was last seen wearing a white shirt with blue letters and black basketball shorts.

Triniti was last seen wearing blue emoji-themed pajama pants and a peach-colored mermaid shirt.

If you know of any information regarding their whereabouts, contact the Hardee County Sheriff's Office at (863) 773-4144, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement at 1-888-FL MISSING (1-888-356-4774), or call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.