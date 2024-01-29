Amber Alert issued for missing Pinellas County 8-year-old girl

article

A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Pinellas County girl.

Law enforcement officers are searching for 8-year-old Alessia Muhaj, who was last seen in the 1700th block of Clearwater Largo Road North in Clearwater.

She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say she may be in the company of 34-year-old Renato Muhaj and the pair may be traveling ins a 2017 gold Kia Sportage with the Florida tag EJIJ99.

Renato Muhaj is 6-feet-tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees the pair is asked not to approach them and to call law enforcement immediately.