Amber Alert issued for Pinellas Park teen

An Amber Alert has been issued for a girl from Pinellas Park, Florida.

Jada Burrell was last seen in the area of 7700 62nd Street in Pinellas Park, Florida. Jada is a 16-year-old black female with brown eyes and black hair. She also has blue extensions and she may be missing some of her hair. Jada is 5'2" tall and weighs 130 pounds.

She may be with 17-year-old Eshunn Cummings, a black male of unknown height and weight.

Jada was last seen wearing a pink shirt with white sleeves, black leggings, and sandals.

Eshunn was last seen wearing a green shirt, a blue jacket, and black shorts.

Anyone who knows where Jada or Cummings might be should call 911 immediately.