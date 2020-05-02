Amber alert triggered for missing 9-year-old Florida girl 

article

A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for Alliarra Williams. She is a 9-year-old black female who is 4’10,” weighs 60 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen in the area of the 20 block of NW Robinwood Drive in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, wearing a pink Adidas jacket, pink shorts, and black tennis shoes.

The child may be in the company of Frankie Williams, a black male, 30 years old, 5'9" tall, has black hair and brown eyes

He was last seen wearing a grey hat, a black hoodie, grey ripped jeans, and red shoes. He has a tattoo on his throat, possibly of Benjamin Franklin.

They may be traveling to the Pensacola, Florida area. If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child you are asked to contact the Fort Walton Beach Police Department at 850-833-9546 or 911. #FLAMBER.

