Amy Coney Barrett: Supreme Court nominee faces another round of questioning Wednesday

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett returns to Capitol Hill Wednesday for the third day of confirmation hearings by the Senate Judiciary Committee — set to be her last session following hours of testimony this week.

Barrett has vowed to bring no personal agenda to the high court but decide cases “as they come.” She has remained neutral on many issues, asserting that she could not say whether she would overturn the Affordable Care Act or how she would vote on other politically fraught issues, including abortion.

In testimony on Tuesday, Barrett answered questions from the 22 senators on the committee — each getting 30 minutes. Barrett will face a second round of 20 minute questioning on Wednesday.

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett participates in the third day of her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill on Oct. 14, 2020 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Republicans, who control the Senate, are moving to confirm the 48-year-old federal appeals court judge ahead of the 2020 presidential election on Nov. 3. Barrett was nominated by President Donald Trump days after the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Sept. 18.

Overall, Barrett's conservative views are at odds with the late Ginsburg, a liberal icon. Her confirmation would tip the balance of the court to a 6-3 conservative majority.

“We're going to fill this vacancy,” Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., the committee chairman, said late Tuesday after a nearly 12-hour session.

Graham said he appreciated that Trump had nominated a judge “who's unabashedly pro-life, somebody who embraces their faith, but somebody who understands the difference between their personal views and judging.”

The Senate has been pushing for a quick vote before the election and ahead of ahead of the latest challenge to the Affordable Care Act, which the Supreme Court is to hear on Nov. 10.

Democrats warn that she would be a vote to undo the “Obamacare” law.

"I'm not hostile to the ACA,” Barrett told the senators.

On Tuesday, the first day of questioning, Barrett said she is an "originalist" when it comes to interpreting the U.S. Constitution, meaning she believes that the meaning of law does not change over time. And though she has been compared to her mentor, the late Justice Antonin Scalia, Barrett said she would serve with her own perspective and experience on the high court.

"I interpret its text as text, and I understand it to have the meaning that it had at the time people ratified it. So that meaning doesn't change over time, and it's not up to me to update it or infuse my own policy views into it," Barrett said.

Graham asked Barrett about being compared to Scalia, even being dubbed by some as a “female Scalia.”

"I would say that Justice Scalia was obviously a mentor, and as I said when I accepted the president's nomination, that his philosophy is mine, too," Barrett answered. "He was a very eloquent defender of originalism."

She continued: "But I want to be careful to say that if I'm confirmed, you would not be getting Justice Scalia, you would be getting Justice Barrett. And that's so because originalists don't always agree."

Barrett also told Graham that she can set aside her Catholic beliefs and has done that since her confirmation as an appeals court judge in 2017.

Regarding the Affordable Care Act, Barrett said an article she wrote criticizing Chief Justice John Roberts’ 2012 opinion saving the Affordable Care Act does not reflect any “hostility” toward the law.

Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., brought up the article she wrote in 2017 before she became a judge that said Roberts had “pushed the Affordable Care Act beyond its plausible meaning to save the statute.”

The court will hear a new case in November that could overturn it, but Barrett said that case is very different, and her “critique of the reasoning” in the previous case does not mean she doesn’t like the law. “I can promise you that’s not my view, that’s not my approach to the law,” she said.

Barrett also declined to say whether she would recuse herself from any election-related cases involving Trump.

“Judges can’t just wake up one day and say I have an agenda — I like guns, I hate guns, I like abortion, I hate abortion — and walk in like a royal queen and impose their will on the world,” Barrett told the Senate Judiciary Committee.

She added that it’s a violation of the judicial independence to put a justice on the court as a means of obtaining a particular result, and that she has not been asked by Trump or anyone else how she’d rule in possible upcoming cases.

Graham has set an initial committee vote on the nomination for Thursday, the last day of hearings, which would allow final approval by the full Senate by the end of the month.

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.