Arizona ‘QAnon Shaman’ photographed at Capitol riot faces several charges, including disorderly conduct

The Arizona man who was allegedly seen in pictures inside the Capitol building wearing a horned fur hat and red, white, and blue face paint will be in court Jan. 11.

Jacob Anthony Chansley, who goes by Jake Angeli and "QAnon Shaman," is facing charges related to the storming of the Capitol, including disorderly conduct and violent entry.

Chansley was arrested on Jan. 9.

According to court paperwork, on Jan. 7, "Chansley called in to the Washington Field Office of the FBI to voluntarily speak with law enforcement.. an FBI agent spoke on the phone with Chansley, who confirmed that he was the male in the face paint and headdress in the Vice President's chair in the Senate. Chansley stated that he came as a part of a group effort, with other 'patriots' from Arizona, at the request of the President that all 'patriots' come to D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021."

He will remain in custody in Arizona pending a detention hearing that will be scheduled during an initial court appearance early in the coming week, Assistant U.S. Attorney Esther Winne told The Associated Press by email.

Chansley, who had become a staple in his costume at pro-Trump protests across the country, is now among dozens of people arrested in the wake of the Capitol invasion by a large mob of Trump supporters enraged over his election loss.

"This is no ordinary offense involving trespass. This is entering into a federal building and stopping one of the most important features of our democracy and that is the counting of the vote," says Paul Charlton, former US Attorney.

Prosecutors can add more serious charges against Chansley for his participation in the deadly riot.

"Federal prosecutors are charging him with this now to get him into the system and then they will make the determination about whether or not more serious charges will be brought against him in the future," Charlton explained, adding, "Charges as serious as homicide can be brought against people involved in this unlawful intrusion, we don’t know if that’s going to happen yet but on the spectrum of possibilities, that’s one of them."

Chansley’s court-appointed attorney told the judge that his client had not eaten anything for several days since he’s been in custody because he has a very restrictive diet.

Chansley’s mother attended the court hearing and expressed her concern saying he can only eat organic food or he gets very ill.

His next hearing is Friday, Jan. 15. The judge will determine if he will remain in custody, but he will ultimately have to return to Washington DC to face these charges and for trial.



