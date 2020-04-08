Armed, dangerous stabbing suspect may be driving car he stole from victim

article

A man suspected of stabbing one person and cutting another is on the run and Hillsborough County deputies hope the public can help track him down.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is looking for 34-year-old Erick Josue Santiago, who may be driving the car of one of his victims, a beige, 2000 Toyota Camry with Florida tag NPRG44.

Just before 3 p.m. Saturday, April 4, investigators say Santiago got into a fight with two people. He stabbed one of them multiple times with a "large knife" and then cut the second person before driving away in the Camry.

Santiago was last seen driving westbound on Lumsden Avenue in the Brandon area.

Deputies said surveillance pictures of the car show a dent and damage throughout the driver's side. The passenger side mirror and front hub cap are also missing.

Santiago faces several charges and is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who knows his whereabouts should call 911 or the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

Santiago is described as a Hispanic white male who is 5-feet 9-inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. Investigators said Santiago does not have a permanent address but is usually in Tampa.