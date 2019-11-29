'Armed subject' dead following Polk deputy-involved shooting in Lakeland

An armed individual was shot and killed by Polk County deputies Friday morning, officials said.

The deputy-involved shooting occurred at 10:30 a.m. on Saddlehorn Drive in Lakeland, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said no deputies were hurt, but the subject, who was armed, passed away.

No other information was provided, including the events leading up to the shooting. Sheriff Grady Judd is scheduled to brief the media at 1:30 p.m.

