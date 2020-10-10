Armed suspected barricaded inside Citrus County home

article

An armed suspected is barricaded inside a Citrus County home, according to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office Crisis Negotiation Team, as well as the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team are on scene at Highway 41, north of Independence in Hernando, and are working to resolve the situation.

Deputies are asking people to avoid the area and take alternative routes.

This is a developing story.

