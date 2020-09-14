Arrest made in deadly I-4 shooting

Hillsborough County detectives said they have arrested multiple people following the murder of 17-year-old, who was killed during a shooting on Interstate 4.

The shooting occurred on Aug. 24. That day, deputies and Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to a report of shots fired in the eastbound lanes of the highway, near McIntosh Road. However, when they arrived, there was no obvious evidence of a shooting.

Soon after, a vehicle, riddled with bullet holes, arrived at the South Florida Baptist Hospital in Plant City. The 17-year-old male victim was injured and unconscious when the driver and passenger, both minors who were unharmed, brought him.

The teen died a short time later.

The shooting is one of three that occurred along I-4, and two others occurred on Interstate 75.

The first I-4 shooting happened back on June 15. FHP spotted a vehicle near 21st Street near I-4. Inside a victim had been shot, but survived.

On July 16, two men in their 20s were riding in a white Nissan Altima about 3 a.m. when suspects in a white Jeep Cherokee started shooting near the southbound exit ramp to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Responding troopers found the pair dead inside the car.

On August 22, the driver of a Toyota was found after being shot at on I-4 near the Hillsborough Avenue exit. FHP says the driver was wounded, but survived.

The most recent shooting occurred on Aug. 26 in Polk County. A man said someone in a red Mustang shot at his car in Lakeland.

It's unclear whether the arrests are connected to any other shooting. The sheriff's office is expected to provide more details Monday afternoon.