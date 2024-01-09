Expand / Collapse search
Arrest made in deadly St. Pete crash in July 2023

Published 
Pinellas County
FOX 13 News
article

Darrell Brandimore is charged with vehicular manslaughter. (St. Petersburg Police Department)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Petersburg Police have made an arrest in a deadly crash that happened on July 20, 2023.

Police say Darrell Brandimore, 62, was traveling at a high rate of speed westbound on 22nd Avenue North when he collided with Sharon Johnson, who was traveling north from the stop sign at 46th Street North. The crash caused Johnson to crash into a tree.

Johnson died a day after the crash.

Brandimore is charged with vehicular homicide and reckless driving causing serious bodily injury.