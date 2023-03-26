Arrest made in suspicious Largo lawyer's disappearance, police say

article

On Sunday, the Largo Police Department announced that they had arrested 44-year-old Tomasz Roman Kosowski in relation to the disappearance of Steven Cozzi, a Pinellas County lawyer with Blanchard Law, P.A.

Cozzi was last seen Tuesday, March 21 before disappearing under suspicious circumstances. Police alerted the media that he was missing three days later.

On Tuesday the Largo Police Department responded to a call for service in reference to a missing person.

Officers learned that Steven Cozzi had left his office 1501 S Belcher Road without his wallet, car keys, and cellphone. However, he was never seen exiting the building and left behind his vehicle.

RELATED: Missing: 'Suspicious circumstances' surrounding Largo lawyer's disappearance, police say

During the investigation, police say, there was a strong chemical odor in the men's bathroom of the office and small drops of blood. A subsequent forensics investigation revealed a significant amount of blood in the same bathroom.

As a result Largo Police Detectives began looking for a suspicious person and vehicle that were seen at the office building at the same time as Cozzi.

Cossi and Kosowski connection:

Cozzi was listed as a legal representative on a case in Pinellas County courts. The case was filed in 2019 by Dr. Tomasz Kosowski.

Kosowski is suing his former employer, Dunedin Surgical Consultants, LLC., along with another medical group, two doctors and an insurance billing worker.

In 2019, Kosowski filed suit against the defendants, accusing them of hiring a new insurance biller, who Kosowski said improperly handled the insurance claims of at least two patients. He also accused the new biller of "intentionally and continually [misrepresenting]" that claims were filed properly for his patients and that insurance payments were on the way.

The morning Cozzi went missing, Kosowski filed motions to compel testimony from the insurance biller, saying they were "unwillingness to respond" to previous requests.

The day before, on March 20, the biller’s lawyer, who does not work for Blanchard Law, P.A., filed responses to previous requests for information saying, "Objection: this request calls for information protected by attorney client privilege; is vague, overbroad, unduly burdensome." among other things.

On the same day, the surgeon appears to have filed a request for final judgment in the case based on the biller’s "failure to file responsive pleadings."

Kosowski taken into custody:

Authorities then obtained a search warrant for the Kosowski residence in Tarpon Springs. Evidence obtained from the search warrant led to the vehicle stop of Kosowski on Saturday.

Kosowski, was placed in custody and transported to Pinellas County Jail.

He has been charged with First Degree Murder, according to a police report.

Authorities are still looking for the body of Steven Cozzi .







