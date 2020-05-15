As Florida sees downward trend in ICU patients, governor will discuss the state's 'next steps' Friday

It's been nearly two weeks since Florida slowly began reopening under Governor Ron Desantis' "phase one" plan. On Friday, he may discuss moving forward with phase two.

The governor said Thursday that COVID-19 has not hit Florida as hard as early prediction models forecasted. During a press conference, where he gave Miami-Dade and Broward counties the green light to move to phase one, he stressed the number of cases continues on a downward trend, along with fewer patients in the ICU and fewer on ventilators.

"We'll have a good announcement [Friday] for next steps for the rest of the state," DeSantis said.

He also hinted he would have an announcement Friday surrounding another issue: gyms. No other information was given, but the brief mention during Thursday's press conference made gym owners and gym-goers alike hopeful.

Many Florida gyms began closing down in mid-March. In the meantime, owners have told FOX 13 they've been working on plans to reopen and how they'll be able to do that while keeping everyone safe and socially-distanced.

Sam Farina, owner of Crossfit Rebels in Clearwater, explained that each person in the gym will have their own station that's six feet away from others. Before and after workouts, workers will wipe down and sanitize the equipment.

Farina also said workers will keep an record of which stations clients are using in the gym, so that if anyone does end up testing positive for COVID-19, they can contact trace and alert anyone who was working out with the same equipment.

She said they are ready, if the governor allows it.

“To sweat by each other and push through something that’s hard so that we can show each other that we can do it and not having that ability has made me a weaker person," Farina told FOX 13.

Last week, Pinellas County saw a unique protest as gym owners did push-ups and squats in front of the county courthouse.

DeSantis said he'd have some form of an update for them during a Friday press conference. An exact time has yet to be scheduled.

Specifically, here’s what is allowed, and not allowed, under phase one:

- Restaurants can offer outdoor seating with 6-foot spacing between tables and indoor seating is limited to 25% capacity

- Retail stores can operate at 25% of indoor capacity

- Barbershops and hair salons can reopen with 25% of indoor capacity

- Elective surgeries can resume

- No changes to closures for bars, nightclubs, gyms, and theaters

- Schools remain distance-learning only

- Visits to senior living facilities are still prohibited

- Some state parks are open again

- Pharmacists may administer COVID-19 tests

- Local governments may have more restrictive policies than the state

Whenever phase two goes into effect, businesses that were still closed may finally begin to reopen, including bars, gyms, vacation rentals, sports venues, and possibly even theme parks.

Here's what may be allowed as Florida enters phase two, based on the governor’s previously released outline:

- Bars, pubs, and nightclubs that derive more than 50% of sales from alcohol should operate at 50-percent of capacity with an emphasis on diminished standing-room capacity and prioritizing outdoor service. They should keep table 6 feet apart and restrict groups to 10 or fewer people.

- Restaurants can increase indoor capacity to 75%, with appropriate social distancing still in place and tables 6 feet apart. Parties should not exceed 10.

- Retail stores can increase capacity to 75%. Signage should promote social distancing and cleaning protocols should be in place.

- Gyms and fitness centers can reopen at 75% capacity. Social distancing and sanitation protocols must be in place and patrons should be separated by 6 feet.

- Barbershops and salons can increase capacity to 75% with regular cleanings and social distancing in place. Employees and customers are advised to wear masks and other PPE.

- Large venues, like movie theaters, concert halls, auditoriums, bowling alleys, arcades, playhouses, and casinos, can reopen at no more than 75% capacity and with strict social distancing protocols. Parties cannot exceed 10.

- Large spectator sporting events should limit venue occupancy to 50% and use strict social distancing.

- Theme parks may consider reopening with capacity limits, strict social distancing, and proper cleaning measures.

- Public beaches will be fully open.

- State parks will be open during the day but overnight accommodations will remain closed. Large activities and events are not permitted.

- Individuals can resume non-essential travel.

- All employers should continue to encourage teleworking while plans to implement employees back to work begin. However, all employers are advised to screen employees before they return to work for COVID-19 symptoms. If practical, take the temperature of each employee.

- Vacation rentals can open and operate for in-state reservations only. Those traveling from other states or internationally cannot place rentals.

- Local government meetings can resume with no more than 50 people in attendance.

Phase three, the final part of the plan, would be a lifting of nearly all restrictions in Florida, with a continued focus on vulnerable populations. The governor did not specify when that might happen.

