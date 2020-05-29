At least 2 injured in shooting at South Florida mall

At least two people have been injured in a shooting at a South Florida mall, authorities said.

WSVN reports the shooting took place at a Nordstrom in the Aventura Mall, just north of Miami.

Aventura Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the department store just before 12 p.m. Friday.

Two patients could be seen being wheeled into waiting ambulances, while customers were led out of the store.

Police said the area is secured and there are no other threats to the community, but there is an active crime scene investigation. They are asking the public to avoid the area.

Authorities told WSVN the victims will be transported to a nearby hospital's trauma center.

