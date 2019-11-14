At least 7 hurt, suspect sought in Southern California high school shooting

At least seven people were injured in a shooting Thursday morning at a high school in Southern California, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, located about 35 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station responded to the school around 7:45 a.m. local time after receiving reports of shots fired. L.A. County Fire reported that there were at least seven victims, according to FOX 11 Los Angeles.

Aerial footage showed at least two people being taken to the hospital by paramedics on stretchers. It was not immediately clear if the victims suffered gunshot wounds or other injuries.

Henry Mayo Hospital said it received two patients in critical condition and three additional patients were en route to the hospital.

Investigators were searching for an Asian male suspect wearing black clothing, according to a tweet posted by the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station.

Saugus High School and other schools in the area were locked down. Law enforcement officers were working to clear each classroom at the school individually.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.