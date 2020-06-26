At least one dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 in Sun City Center

article

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash along the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Sun City Center.

Troopers said at least one person is dead and multiple vehicles are involved. The crash occurred just north of Sun City Center Boulevard.

The view from SkyFOX shows a white SUV with some front-end damage and a shattered windshield off to the side of the road. Another damaged car appeared to have traveled into the trees near the highway.

There also appears to be a scene along the southbound lanes with troopers taping off an area near a white-vinyl fence line. It's unclear whether it's related to the crash that occurred in the northbound lanes.

Hillsborough County deputies are reporting all northbound lanes are closed during the investigation.

The events leading up to the crash remain under investigation.

Advertisement



