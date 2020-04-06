Attempt to save Thonotosassa man leaves 3 Hillsborough County deputies in quarantine

Three deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office have been placed on a 14-day quarantine after they tried to save a Thonotosassa man's life this weekend.

The man, who may have been suffering an overdose when deputies arrived, was diagnosed with pneumonia at the hospital and tested for COVID-19.

The call for help came Sunday evening. Emergency medical services had not yet arrived when deputies got to the home.

Someone at the home had called for help when the man fell unconscious. HCSO said the three deputies worked together to try to revive him using an Automated External Defibrillator (AED).

A relative at the scene told deputies the man may have also used heroin that night, so they gave him a dose of Narcan.

Family members told deputies the man had complained of not feeling well for the week prior.

At the hospital, doctors diagnosed him with pneumonia and tested him for COVID-19. The test result is pending.

HCSO said the deputies will remain under quarantine "out of an abundance of caution" while the test is being analyzed.