Baby presumed dead after being ejected from pickup truck in rollover crash on Alligator Alley, officials say

A rollover crash on Interstate 75 in Florida injured six people and left rescue crews searching for a 1-year-old.

The Broward Sheriff's Office Fire Rescue team responded to the crash in the eastbound lanes of I-75, known as Alligator Alley, around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officials say there were seven passengers in the overturned pickup truck. One of them was a baby, who they believe was ejected from the vehicle and had yet to be found hours after the search began. The child was presumed dead.

Officials were not able to say if the child was properly restrained prior to the crash.

WSVN 7News reports that crews from multiple agencies came in to help and were using an airboat to search a nearby body of water. Helicopters and K-9 units were also being used in the search.

Three people were taken to the hospital.

Eastbound lanes of I-75 were closed until further notice. The cause of the crash was still being investigated.

This is a developing story, Check back for updates.