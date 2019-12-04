Baby Yoda toys can pre-ordered, but you won’t get your hands on one until 2020

A new plush toy and two bobble-head figures of Baby Yoda, the beloved new character known as “The Child” in Disney Plus’ new live-action series, “The Mandalorian,” are now available for pre-order.

Those excited by the prospect of getting or giving a Baby Yoda toy this Christmas will likely be disappointed — all three toys are not expected to ship out to customers until next year.

The plush toy is being made by Mattel, and the toy manufacturer says that, despite the option to pre-order from ShopDisney, the plush Baby Yoda likely won’t make it into customers’ hands for a few months — the plush toy isn’t expected to ship until April 1, 2020.

Plush toy of Baby Yoda made by Mattel.

The bobble heads are being produced by toy maker Funko, and they also aren’t expected to ship out until next year. The bobble heads will come in two different sizes — a 3.75-inch version, and a 10-inch version.

Baby Yoda bobble-head. Toy maker Funko is making two versions, one 3.75-inches, and the other 10-inches.

Funko says it expects the smaller Baby Yoda bobble head to be available by May 13, 2020, and the supersized bobble head is expected to be available by June 3, 2020.

The Child character became an instant hit with “The Mandolarian” fans after appearing for the first time at the end of the series’ premiere episode, which creator Jon Favreau specifically kept a secret. Favreau wanted the character to be a surprise, so Disney agreed to wait to produce merchandise of The Child until after the first episode was released.

“I have to thank Disney and Lucasfilm, because the way the cat usually gets out of the bag with that stuff is merchandising and toy catalogs and things like that,” Favreau told Entertainment Tonight. “So they really back us up. We really wanted to have it be that you had to watch it yourself, so that every time you watch the show, there are new twists and secrets that come out... Part of that was holding back on some of the merchandise and holding back on some of the characters.”

The Child from Disney Plus's live-action series, "The Mandalorian."

After the immediate success of the “Baby Yoda” character, Disney began pushing out other merchandise, such as T-shirts and mugs to satiate fans’ obsession with the tiny green alien character, which has even extended into the “memeification” of “Baby Yoda” across social media.