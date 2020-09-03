Baby's body found after being ejected from pickup truck in rollover crash on Alligator Alley, officials say

article

A rollover crash on Interstate 75 in Florida injured six people and killed a 1-year-old, who was ejected from the pickup truck, officials said Thursday night.

The Broward Sheriff's Office Fire Rescue team searched for the baby for hours after the crash, which happened in the eastbound lanes of I-75, known as Alligator Alley, around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officials say there were a total of seven passengers in the overturned pickup truck. Three of them were taken to the hospital.

Officials were not able to say if the child was properly restrained prior to the crash.

WSVN 7News reports that crews from multiple agencies came in to help and were using an airboat to search a nearby body of water. Helicopters and K-9 units were also being used in the search for the baby.

Eastbound lanes of I-75 were closed until further notice. The cause of the crash was still being investigated.

This is a developing story, Check back for updates.