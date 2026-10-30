Bay Area bartender challenges Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco for Senate seat

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The Brief Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco is resigning in November to run for Florida State Senate District 21. Democratic candidate Jordan Hensley, a long-time Tampa Bay bartender and restaurant manager, is running against Nocco for the open seat. Retiring Republican Sen. Ed Hooper endorsed Nocco for the district, which covers parts of Pasco and Pinellas counties.



Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco announced he will resign Nov. 3 to run for Florida State Senate District 21, facing off against Democrat Jordan Hensley in the November election.

Sheriff steps down for Senate

What we know:

Nocco announced in May that he will step down on Election Day, Nov. 3, ending a 15-year tenure leading the Pasco Sheriff's Office. Former Gov. Rick Scott first appointed Nocco as sheriff in 2011, and voters reelected him in 2012, 2016, 2020 and 2024.

Future leadership in district

What we don't know:

It remains unclear who will fill the Pasco County sheriff role after Nocco steps down on Nov. 3.

Background in public service

The backstory:

Before becoming sheriff, Nocco served as a captain and a major at the Pasco Sheriff’s Office, with prior police service in Philadelphia, Fairfax County, Virginia, and Broward County, according to his biography on the PSO website. He was a first responder during the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, the D.C.-area sniper attacks and the anthrax incidents. Nocco also worked in the Florida House Policy and Procedure Office and served as deputy chief of staff to then-House Speaker Marco Rubio.

Bartender targets Tallahassee politics

The other side:

According to his website, Hensley grew up working class in Ohio and earned a business degree from Mount Union College before working in insurance billing and craft brewery marketing. For over 13 years, he has worked as a bartender and restaurant manager across Tampa Bay, leading teams at venues including Barfly Saltwater Grill and the Fenway Hotel. Running a progressive campaign without lobbyist money or party endorsements, Hensley lives in Port Richey with his wife and dog.

District 21 campaign focus

Big picture view:

Senate District 21 spans parts of Pasco and Pinellas counties, featuring an electorate that is 45% Republican, 25% Democratic and 30% independent. Retiring Sen. Ed Hooper endorsed Nocco for the seat, which is open for the first time in years. Nocco named transportation, internet crime enforcement and mental health services as his top priorities, while Hensley focuses on rising rent, doubling insurance rates and stagnant wages.