Bay Area early voting ends this weekend: What voters need to know

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The Brief Early voting schedules in the Bay Area vary by county, with some polling stations wrapping up Saturday while others remain open through Sunday. Registered voters casting ballots in person must present a valid photo and signature identification before receiving a regular ballot. Mail-in ballots must arrive at county election offices by 7 p.m. Tuesday, as postmarks do not count and neighborhood precincts cannot accept them.



The final days of early voting are here for Florida voters, but the deadline to cast a ballot before Election Day depends on where you live.

Early voting ends Saturday, Oct. 31, in some Bay Area counties, while others have extended the schedule through Sunday, Nov. 1, giving voters one more day to head to the polls ahead of the Nov. 3 general election.

Bay Area early voting deadlines

By the numbers:

Early voting schedules vary by county across the Bay Area:

Hillsborough County: Early voting runs through Sunday, Nov. 1, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Pinellas County: Early voting runs through Sunday, Nov. 1, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Pasco County: Early voting ends Saturday, Oct. 31, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Hernando County: Early voting ends Saturday, Oct. 31, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Citrus County: Early voting ends Saturday, Oct. 31, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Manatee County: Early voting runs through Sunday, Nov. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sarasota County: Early voting runs through Sunday, Nov. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Polk County: Early voting ends Saturday, Oct. 31, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Registered voters can cast their ballots at any designated early voting location within their county. That differs from Election Day, when voters must go to their assigned precinct.

For a list of locations and additional details, visit FOX 13's 2026 Bay Area early voting guide.

What do you need to bring to vote?

What you can do:

Florida voters must bring a current and valid photo ID that includes a signature when voting in person.

Accepted forms of identification include:

Florida driver's license

Florida identification card

U.S. passport

Debit or credit card

Military identification

Student identification

Retirement center identification

Neighborhood association identification

Public assistance identification

Veteran health identification card

Government employee identification

License to carry a concealed weapon or firearm

If a voter does not have an acceptable form of identification, they may vote using a provisional ballot. Election officials will determine whether the ballot can be counted.

What if you still have a mail-in ballot?

Dig deeper:

Completed vote-by-mail ballots must be received by the voter's county Supervisor of Elections office by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3.

A postmark is not enough to meet the deadline. Voters who have not returned their completed ballots should not put them in the mail at this point.

Instead, they can return their ballots directly to their county elections office or drop them off at a designated secure ballot drop box at an early voting location during voting hours.

Voters cannot drop off completed mail-in ballots at their regular Election Day polling places. Those who have not returned their ballots can choose to vote in person instead.

When is Election Day in Florida?

What's next:

Florida's general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time.

Unlike early voting, voters must cast their ballots at their assigned polling location on Election Day. Anyone in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Voters can check their assigned polling location through their county Supervisor of Elections website.