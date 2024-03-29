Bay Area veteran hopes to return to international competition

Sua Tuimaleali'ifano has dreams of winning gold for his country once again, but it wasn't long ago that the former U.S. Army Special Operations Command officer's dreams were very different.

"It was just a constant nightmare, and I was just hoping to wake up, just hoping it was all a dream," Tuimaleali'ifano said.

Joining the Army out of high school, he went on to serve three tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan. On that third and final tour, however, Tuimaleali'ifano and his men were on a patrol when their Humvee began taking enemy fire.

While manning his gun, Tuimaleali'ifano was thrown from the vehicle and landed on his back. At the time, he thought nothing of his fall – and wouldn't until it was too late.

"One early morning, I jumped out of bed, took a few steps, and collapsed," he recalled.

A few weeks after the fall, Tuimaleali'ifano was in a hospital, learning that a fractured vertebrae would leave him paralyzed from the chest down. His condition would continue to worsen and that is when the nightmare began.

"I stayed locked in the four corners of my house for four years," said Tuimaleali'ifano.

But, he wouldn't stay in the dark forever. Thanks to his family and friends, Tuimaleali'ifano was shown the light and shown what would become his new passion: Wheelchair rugby.

"They were looking for athletes, and they were able to come, pull me out of the house, and show me what was out there and what still could be done," he said.

And thanks to the Semper Fi & America's Fund, Tuimaleali'ifano was able to gain the equipment and training necessary to compete at a high level.

"When I was shown what I could still do, it was amazing," he said.

Eventually, Tuimaleali'ifano would go on to win gold and bronze medals in the Warrior Games and Invictus Games for Team USA.

"All of a sudden, you're in front of these big lights and on these big shows on a court in front of thousands of people," he said.

But after a three-year break from competition, now, Tuimaleali'ifano is looking forward to getting back into his rugby chair and back into the arena.

"I'm trying to make my way up into the national [competitions] as well as the paralympics," he said.

Because when Tuimaleali'ifano climbs into the chair that has carried him to gold medals, those nightmares that once plagued him couldn't be farther away.

"The newfound goal has been amazing," he said.

Now, the soldier that once ran toward gunfire can race to a future in sports.

