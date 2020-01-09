Bayshore jogger dies after being thrown into water by pickup truck

A jogger was knocked into the water and killed in a crash along Bayshore Boulevard late Thursday morning. After hours of investigation at the scene, police say they are investigating the crash as a possible DUI and preparing to file charges against the driver.

Investigators say it was just after 11 a.m. when a man driving a Pinch A Penny truck veered off the roadway and slammed into a jogger. That man was pulled out of the bay by some good Samaritans but didn’t survive.

Christopher Martinez says he saw a pick-up truck speed past him on Bayshore Boulevard just before the crash.

“It was driving sporadically. I thought the dude was drunk. He was kinda swerving in and out of his lane, going in between cars,” Martinez said, adding he estimates the driver was going about 60 miles per hour on a roadway with a posted speed of 35.

Seconds later, the truck veered off the street and plowed into a person out for a jog, knocking the pedestrian into the bay. Martinez was one of the first people there.

“The driver was outside on the sidewalk on the ground, conscious,” he recalled.

Martinez and a few other witnesses rushed to help. They jumped into the water to rescue the man.

Advertisement

“The guy in the water had a deep leg laceration, foaming at the mouth,” said Martinez. “We got him, we kept his head up for a couple minutes and the fire department actually had a ladder to get him out.”

“When our paramedics arrived, they were in the water already with the person, so that allowed our paramedics to drop a ladder down, go over the side and put him in a basket, and bring that person up so they could be transported,” Jason Penny with Tampa Fire Rescue said.

That man was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police say the Pinch A Penny worker was also taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Police say charges are pending for the fatal crash as well as drinking and driving.

Pinch A Penny released this statement:

Pinch A Penny is shocked and saddened by this tragic incident that occurred this morning involving an employee of a franchised location in Tampa. An investigation is currently underway and the local franchisee is fully cooperating with authorities. We send our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of those involved.

The name of the man who was killed is not being released.

The crash caused damage to the balustrade along the popular sidewalk and spewed pool chemicals across the road and into the water. HAZMAT crews had to be called to the scene to clean up the mess.

Northbound lanes remained closed into the evening for the investigation and cleanup.

The crash happened less than a mile from where a mother and her baby were killed while in a crosswalk on Bayshore in 2018. Since then, police and city transportation officials have taken steps to slow drivers along the busy multi-lane road, where speeding is a common complaint.

"The city has done a lot to make Bayshore Boulevard very safe," insisted TPD spokesperson Jamel Laneé. "Lowering the speed limit, putting signs out for drivers and pedestrians to be safe. The hope is that everyone gets the message to slow down."