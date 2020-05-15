Bicyclist seriously injured in crash on US 19 in Pinellas Park
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - Pinellas Park police had to close a portion of US Highway 19 N, near 78th Avenue, after a vehicle hit a bicyclist.
Officers were called to the scene of the crash just before 9 p.m. Friday. They said the bicyclist suffered serious injuries.
All but one southbound lane of US 19 was closed. It was unclear when the road would completely reopen.
A photo provided by police showed a crumpled bicycle on the center concrete divider, with a red or maroon sedan in the turn lane.
The circumstances of the crash were not released.