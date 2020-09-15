Biden to meet with veterans for roundtable discussion at Hillsborough Community College

article

Joe Biden is making his first trip to Florida as the Democratic presidential nominee, and that includes a visit right in Tampa.

His visit is scheduled to be on the intimate side, with his campaign saying he'll be sitting down with veterans for a roundtable discussion at Hillsborough Community College's Dale Mabry campus. Current and former military members have become a recent focus for the Democratic presidential candidate.

Not only did his son, Beau, serve in the Iraq war, but Biden has also seen a recent boost in support from veterans and active duty troops since news broke earlier this month that President Donald Trump made disparaging remarks aout veterans, a report confirmed in part by FOX News.

For the past week, Biden has targeted households surrounding the MacDill Air Force Base, the Villages and Eglin Air Force Base with a new digital ad.

This week, Michael Bloomberg also announced he'd back Biden by spending at least $100 million to help him win Florida, a major battleground state.

Nationally, Biden leads President Trump by five points among likely voters, according to the most recent FOX News poll, but when looking specifically at Florida, the Sunshine State and its 29 electoral votes appear to be up for grabs.

The latest Real Clear Politics poll shows the two candidates in a virtual lock with Biden currently ahead by 1.2 points in Florida. That is the same margin that gave Florida to Trump in 2016.

Tuesday's veterans roundtable in Tampa will be streamed virtually at Hillsborough Community College, scheduled for 1:30 p.m. After, he will head to Kissimmee where Biden is expected at a Hispanic heritage event.

The visit comes as some Democrats worry that Biden’s standing among Hispanics is slipping in a state where they make up one-fifth of eligible voters.

“I will talk about how I am going to work like the devil to make sure I turn every Latino and Hispanic vote,” Biden said after a Monday speech on climate change in his home state of Delaware.

Biden, who hasn’t been to Florida since last October, has struggles with Latinos that stem in part from the policies of the Obama administration. The former vice president said during the Democratic primary that he regretted the record-setting number of deportations when President Barack Obama was in the White House.

And, unlike his Democratic rival Bernie Sanders, who used strong support among Latinos to notch key primary victories in Nevada and California, Biden has refused to adopt the most liberal positions in his party — especially when it comes to calling for decriminalizing illegal crossings of the U.S.-Mexico border and halting all deportations.

Biden said Monday that overall his ratings with Latinos were “much higher” than Trump’s, “but they gotta go higher.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report