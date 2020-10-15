Biktoberfest in Daytona Beach begins but looks different this year

Bikes are rolling into Daytona Beach on Thursday as the 28th annual Biketoberfest starts.

Business owners said that they notice a big difference from years passed already. Things are still slow but they are hopeful activity will pick up soon. However, in the wake of COVID-19, there is just no telling how busy the event will be this year.

"It's slow, it's very slow. Yeah, normally, three days ago, the streets would have been pretty much packed," one store told FOX 35.

In addition, there will be no street vendors this year, marking another effort to curb possible virus transmission.

Daytona Police say that they cannot force anyone to cover their face at the event but the Chief is strongly encouraging people to wear masks and continue to social distance.

In a released statement, he wished that those who attend the upcoming events have a good time and take proper safety precautions, however, cautioned that "this virus is no joke and it’s my hope that everyone takes this as serious as it needs to be."

