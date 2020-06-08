Black Lives Matter Polk Restoration seeks reciprocity with law enforcement after massive, peaceful protest

Black Lives Matter Restoration Polk organizers say they plan to meet with law enforcement and elected officials Monday night to recap the massive Black Lives Matter demonstration over the weekend and discuss partnerships in the future.

“I think it went better than we expected,” Jarvis Washington, founder of Black Lives Matter Polk Restoration told FOX 13.

This weekend’s protest attracted several thousand people to Munn Park in Lakeland.

The demonstration at the park the previous weekend was marred by what happened afterward. A splinter group blocked Memorial Blvd. and Lakeland police used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.

Black Lives Matter Polk Restoration has a list of issues it plans to discuss with law enforcement. At the top of the list is how it says black people are treated.

“Right here, it’s not equal here in Florida, and that’s just what it is,” said Al Lewis with Black Lives Matter Polk Restoration.

The organization also wants law enforcement officers to have more cultural and diversity training, take additional classes on the use of force, be afforded greater opportunity to start black-owned businesses, and have the name changed from Imperial Polk County to just Polk County because it is more inclusive.

They also want what they see as justice for several African American men who they say were mistreated by officers.