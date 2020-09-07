Boater injured, possibly by lightning, near Davis Islands Yacht Club

article

Firefighters in Tampa say a man was hospitalized after apparently being struck by lightning during this afternoon’s storms.

A Tampa Fire Rescue spokesperson says TFR received a call that someone on a personal watercraft was struck by a bolt near the Davis Islands Yacht Club around 3:40 p.m. When paramedics arrived, bystanders had helped the man from the water.

Paramedics took the victim to nearby Tampa General Hospital.

There was no immediate word on his condition.