Body found outside Mulberry Phosphate Museum

Deputies in Polk County say a body was found in downtown Mulberry this morning, and they’re trying to figure out what happened.

Very few details were immediately available. The sheriff’s office says the body was found near Canal Street and Church Avenue just before 7 a.m.

The view from SkyFOX showed investigators concentrating on an area in front of the Florida Phosphate Museum. The entire property was ringed with crime scene tape.

