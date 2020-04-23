Braden River softball coach makes surprise house calls on senior night

Many seniors are missing prom and graduation but Coach Melissa Dowling was not about to let her players miss senior night.

The Braden River High school softball season was cut short due to the coronavirus. All spring sports have been canceled and Thursday would have been senior night. Since they couldn’t give the students their normal celebration, she improvised.

The coaches went to each senior’s house to surprise them. They delivered flowers, a yard sign, and each student’s life-size banner.

“Four years of their lives have been dedicated to Braden River softball and this is one of the best senior classes we’ve had in the history of the program. I want to recognize them and all of their efforts throughout high school,” Dowling said.

Alli Bloski says all the players figured the season would be ended, but it was still sad.

“No one wants to end their season like this, especially their high school career,” she said.

The six seniors were all surprised in different ways. Some students were woken up, others were called outside, but they all had the same response: Happiness.

“It was so special, I was so not expecting it. It was such a big surprise. I’m glad they came out,” coach said.

She also has some advice for other seniors going through the same situation.

“Just think about all the good times you had and the fun times with your teammates. At the end of the day, you won’t remember the wins or the losses, but the people that were for you and the people that were by your side,” Dowling said.

Five of the six seniors will continue to play softball in college. They all agree they have a special bond and will all get together again after the coronavirus is no longer a threat.