Police in Bradenton is asking for help locating 13-year-old Alissa Couch. She was last seen in the 1400 block 19th Ave. West.

Couch is 5’4”, weighs 140lbs and has brown eyes, brown hair with pink/purple high-lights at the tips. It is unknown what she was wearing at the time she left her home.

Anyone with information is asked to call detective Yolanda Torres (941)932-9300.