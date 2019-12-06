Brinks driver, good Samaritan shot during attempted robbery at GTE Financial in Brandon

article

Two people were injured in a shooting during an attempted robbery at a GTE Financial building in Brandon.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said a Brinks driver was replenishing an ATM on the property, located at 101 East Bloomingdale Blvd, when a man tried to rob the driver.

That's when a good Samaritan, who was in the parking lot, saw the men struggling and went to help. Both the driver and good Samaritan were shot, and were rushed to Tampa General Hospital.

"We don't know exactly the condition of these two individuals, we believe one is in surgery," Chronister said. "But we believe both injuries are non-life-threatening at this time."

Sheriff Chad Chronister said they believe the suspect then fled into a neighborhood nearby, where he is in a standoff with SWAT team members. Negotiators are attempting to get the suspect to surrender.

Deputies described the suspect as a black male with dreadlocks, who is about 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 185 lbs. Investigators said he matches the description of a man involved in bank robberies in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties.

Brinks released a statement after the shooting, saying, "Our thoughts and prayers for a speedy recovery are with our colleague who was injured this morning. Since this incident is part of an active criminal investigation, we can only say that we are working closely with local and federal law enforcement."

