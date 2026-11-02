Donalds, Jolly make final campaign stops before Florida election

The Brief Florida gubernatorial candidates Byron Donalds and David Jolly are holding statewide campaign events on the eve of Election Day. Early voting ended statewide over the weekend, leaving Tuesday in-person voting as the remaining option for registered voters. Polling places open at 7 a.m. local time on Tuesday and require valid photo and signature identification.



Florida gubernatorial nominees Byron Donalds and David Jolly are holding statewide campaign rallies Monday to make their final pitches on the eve of Election Day.

Florida governor candidates campaign

The backstory:

Both nominees are traveling across Florida on Monday to rally supporters during the final hours of the campaign. Donalds started his "Defending the Florida Dream" bus tour in Tarpon Springs on Monday morning before heading to Polk County at noon with Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd and U.S. Senate candidate Ashley Moody. Donalds wraps up his campaign stops on Monday afternoon in Sarasota.

Jolly and running mate Gwen Graham are concluding their "Believe in Better" tour with stops across Central and South Florida. The Democratic ticket visited Haines City in Polk County on Monday morning before traveling east to Brevard County, with final rallies scheduled for Palm Beach and Broward counties on Monday night.

Florida Election Day details

Why you should care:

Registered voters who did not cast ballots during early voting must vote in person on Tuesday at their assigned precinct. Voting locations across Florida open at 7 a.m. local time and close at 7 p.m. local time. Every voter must present a valid form of photo and signature identification at the check-in table before casting a ballot.

Gubernatorial candidates final pitches

What they're saying:

Speaking to supporters over the weekend, Donalds expressed confidence about Tuesday's outcome.

"We know that the voters of Florida are going to show up to polls in a major way on Election Day, and we are going to win the race, and I'm going to be your next governor," Donalds said.

"So, we all have frustrations. But that doesn't mean we turn our state over to the likes of the Democratic Party that has ruined every other state in this country. What that means is that we fight for our state. We put policies in to make it better. We lower the cost of construction. We lower [the] cost of insurance. We build the roads that we need. We protect the aquifers that are precious. We make sure our ag lands are still in production, and we continue to be focused on the policies that has made Florida the exception of the other 49 states," Donalds said, addressing crowds ahead of Tuesday's vote.

Speaking in South Florida on Sunday, Jolly urged his supporters to participate.

"Our kids, our grandkids are looking at us when the nation is breaking... they are one day going to say, ‘Mom, Dad... when the nation was breaking, what are you doing about it?’ And we get to say we didn't just only come together and win an election, we came together and we changed the world," Jolly said.

During a Sunday campaign event in Miami, Jolly outlined his economic philosophy.

"Policies flow from values and unless we decide what are the values that can create the strength of a nation, we'll never get to the policy. So the values are very simple. But as you hear them, you'll realize we've kind of abandoned them in our politics. The first value is very simple — that the economy should work for everybody. The economy should work for everyone," Jolly said.