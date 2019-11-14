California school shooting leaves 3 teens dead, 2 injured, authorities say

A student gunman opened fire Thursday at a Southern California high school, killing three students and wounding two others before he was captured in grave condition after shooting himself in the head, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 7:30 a.m. at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

The suspect's .45-caliber handgun was found with no bullets remaining when it was recovered.

Los Angeles County sheriff's officials said two 14-year-old boys were killed in the shooting. A 16-year-old girl also died in the shooting. Their names were not released.

The two surviving victims remained hospitalized.

Another victim who was not injured by gunfire was transported to Olive View-UCLA Medical Center and was expected to be released, hospital spokesperson Lois Ramirez said.

Advertisement

One additional non-critically injured victim was transported to a hospital, making a total of seven victims including the suspect, investigators said, according to FOX News. That seventh victim was transported to Olive View-UCLA Medical Center, was not injured by gunfire and was expected to be released, hospital spokesperson Lois Ramirez said.

A video of the shooting showed the gunman shooting himself in the head, authorities said. The alleged shooter was in grave condition, according to officials.

Thursday was the suspect's 16th birthday, authorities said. No details were immediately released on a motive.

Saugus High School and other schools in the area were locked down in the wake of the shooting.

Shauna Orandi, 16, said she was in her Spanish class doing homework when she heard four gunshots that she initially mistook as instruments from a band class. She said a student burst into the room saying he’d seen the gunman, and her classmates were stunned into silence.

“My worst nightmare actually came true,” she said later as she left a nearby park with her father. “This is it. I’m gonna die.”

Freshman Rosie Rodriguez said she was walking up the library stairs when she heard noises that “sounded like balloons” popping. She realized they were gunshots when she saw other students running.

Still carrying a backpack laden with books, she ran across the street to a home, where a person she didn’t know gave shelter to her and about 10 other students.

“I just heard a lot of kids crying. We were scared,” Rodriguez said.

On a normal day, she said, Saugus High School felt very safe.

“We never really thought this would happen in our school,” she said.

Television images showed deputies swarming the school and several people being moved on gurneys. Lines of students were escorted from the school by armed deputies.

Anxious parents were awaiting reunification with their children in a park near the high school.

RELATED: Saugus High School shooting suspect allegedly carried out deadly attack on his birthday, authorities say

Los Angeles County Undersheriff Tim Murakami tweeted an apology to the parents, saying investigators needed to interview the students before they could be released.

Orandi said she has heard about so many school shootings that she always assumed she’d panic in such a moment.

But she said she stayed calm, thanks to the help of her teacher who locked down the classroom.

The shots rang out — “bang! pop!” — and Orandi said she heard people yelling and running. Students in the classroom started crying and hugging one another.

“I just couldn’t believe it was happening,” Orandi said.

Women embrace in Central Park after a shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California on Nov. 14, 2019. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

She was escorted from the classroom to the school gym and later picked up by her father Hamid Orandi.

“She burst out crying like crazy, but I felt better because I knew the danger was gone,” he said. “It’s one of those random things you always have to worry about.”

His daughter said she would probably go home and vomit from the stress.

Two of the victims were taken to Providence Holy Cross Medical Center and were listed in good and fair condition, according to hospital spokeswoman Patricia Aidem.

Earlier, the Henry Mayo Hospital said it received four patients from the incident, three males and one female.

"Female and two males are in critical condition. One male is in good condition," the hospital tweeted.

"This is a pretty sobering incident for those involved, including first responders," Los Angeles County Fire Department Chief Daryl Osby said during a news conference, noting that the first responder community had children who attended the high school.

Santa Clarita Mayor Marsha McLean said her grandaughter attended the high school, and that even though the city is the third-largest in Los Angeles County, "we are a close-knit family-oriented community, and our family sticks together."

"The feeling that went over me was indescribable," she said of the moment she heard the news. "I felt the same thing as our families."

"I want every single family member to know we are with you, our heart is with you, and that's all I can say as to this horrible thing," McLean added. "There are no words to describe it."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom released a statement in response to the shooting.

"I am closely monitoring the incident at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita this morning, and my Administration is working in close coordination with local law enforcement. Jennifer and I extend our thoughts to the parents, families and friends of the students and faculty, and the Santa Clarita community."

President Donald Trump "is monitoring the ongoing reports of a school shooting in Santa Clarita, CA," tweeted Judd Deere, the White House deputy press secretary. "The White House encourages all those in the area to follow the advice of local law enforcement and first responders."

Vice President Mike Pence addressed the shooting at the beginning of his remarks at a NASA event on Thursday afternoon.

"It's another heartbreaking day for students and parents in America," he said. "In this nation, we mourn with those who mourn, and we grieve with those who grieve. To the families, and to those critically injured, on behalf of the American people, I say from my heart: the hearts of every American are with you today, our prayers are with you, and our prayers are with all the doctors, nurses and hospital staff that are treating your loved ones."

More than 2,300 students attend Saugus High School in grades 9-12, according to the school's website.

The Associated Press and FOX News contributed to this report.