Calls prompt search for possible swimmer in distress off Westshore

article

Emergency crews spent the morning on the scene of a possible water rescue in the Westshore area of Tampa, but have not found anything.

According to Tampa Fire Rescue, several witnesses reported seeing a swimmer in apparent distress in the water about 100 yards off Treasure Drive earlier this morning.

The view from SkyFOX showed several TFR's marine unit and divers on the scene, along with the Coast Guard.

As of early afternoon, they had not found any sign of the reported swimmer.

That area of the bay is not generally known for swimming.



