Camera catches a man taking mail from mulitple mailboxes in Clearwater

Police are searching for a suspect who was caught on camera taking mail out of multiple mailboxes in the Wynwoods Landings neighborhood in Clearwater.

In the video, a white car can be seen pulling up to the home. Moments later, the driver can be seen getting out, walking up to the mailbox and opening it. He quickly takes everything inside, shuts the mailbox and eventually drives away.

"It's unsettling for myself and my wife,” neighbor David Blake said. You know it's sad that people are resorting to stealing mail out of people's mailboxes regardless if it's around the holidays."

It happened Friday morning just before 10 o'clock in the Wynwoods Landings neighborhood in Clearwater.

"We're pretty well connected around here. We all talk and email. It seemed to be targeting mail that is like Christmas card mail with cash and gift cards," neighbor Josh Blauch said.

Blauch had several outgoing Christmas cards stolen.

Blake had just paid a bill with a check and put it in the mailbox. Around the same time, his wife noticed a social media post from a neighbor talking about the thefts, which is when they checked their camera and realized they too were victims.

"Had to cancel my bank account as quickly as possible and then transfer all the money out into a new account. The most frustrating part is automatic debits and deposits," Blake said.

Thankfully, he says no money was ever stolen.

He's now hoping someone will recognize the man in the video and turn him in.

"Be vigilant about your neighborhood and be careful and about putting account numbers and checks in the mail," Blake said.

Residents have all filed police reports.

If you have any information about what happened or if you recognize the man in the video you are asked to contact the Clearwater Police Department.

