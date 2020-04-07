Carrollton police arrest teen who claimed she was intentionally spreading COVID-19 coronavirus
CARROLLTON, Texas - Carrollton police have arrested an 18-year-old who posted on social media that she tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus and is “willfully spreading it.”
Lorraine Maradiaga, 18, is charged with making a terroristic threat, a third-degree felony. She turned herself in on Tuesday morning after widespread media coverage the past two days.
Maradiaga told police she is COVID-19 negative. Officials said they have no proof she previously tested positive.
Maradiaga has a bond of $20,000 and was taken to the Denton County Jail.
The teen will be ordered to quarantine for 21 days after she is released from jail as a precaution, police said.
